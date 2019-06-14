close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
June 15, 2019

CITY PULSE: Oh Boy

Karachi

 
June 15, 2019

The Goethe-Institut is screening ‘Oh Boy’, also known as ‘A Coffee in Berlin’, at 11am on June 16 at the Capri Cinema. This German tragicomedy film is a self-ironic portrait of a young Berlin man who drops out of university and ends up wandering the streets. The film deals with the desire to participate in life and the difficulty to find one’s place. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Being

The VM Art Gallery is hosting Maheerah Ali and Usman Malik’s exhibition titled ‘Being’ from June 15 to June 26. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

The Grid

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Adnan Ali, Amara Sikander, Fatima Baig, Mahoor Jamal, Mariam Jajja and Sara Bokhari’s digital art show titled ‘The Grid’ until June 24. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Invisible Visible Light Dark

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Rahman Zada and Salman Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Invisible Visible Light Dark’ from June 18 to June 26. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

