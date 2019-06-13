Shadab’s dropping ‘a blunder’: Wasim

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and cricket legend Wasim Akram termed the management decision for not opting to play Shadab Khan as the side’s ‘blunder,’ after Pakistan lost to Australia in a crucial World Cup match on Wednesday.

“The biggest blunder that we committed was that we dropped our main all rounder Shadab Khan… you stick with your main bowlers, you stick with your main players,” said Akram. The Sultan of Swing also pointed towards the ‘lethargic’ fielding from Pakistan, after the side dropped three catches alongside misfielding a number of times against Australia. “This is the only department in cricket, the more you do it the better you come, but again Pakistan looked lethargic on the field,” he said. “We were at a run a ball in the last seven overs of the game, if there was any other side they would have won it easily, so very disappointing from Pakistan.”