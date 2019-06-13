Cop among five injured in firing incidents

A police head constable was wounded critically in a firing incident in the Ahsanabad area on Thursday. According to police officials, the incident took place near a W-11 bus stop within the limits of the SITE Superhighway police station.

Reacting to information, rescuers reached the scene and took the victim, identified as Abdul Muqeem, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police officials also attended the crime scene and inquired about the incident. They said unidentified persons riding in a car opened fire at the cop and to fled. They said that the motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

Mugging bids

Two people were injured when they offered resistance to a robbing bid in Ghazi Town within the limits of the Malir City police station. The injured persons were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The victims were identified as 50-year-old Bukhsh Murad, son of Murad, and 25-year-old Amanullah, son of Haji Moosa. Police officials said two men riding a motorcycle opened fire at the two relatives after the latter put up resistance to their robbing bid. A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing.

Man injured

A 27-year-old Jawad Ali, son of Saqib Ali, was wounded near Indus Hospital on Korangi Road within the limits of the Zaman Town police station. The injured person was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police officials said two men riding a motorcycle shot and injured Ali when he resisted their robbing attempt.

Man hurt in scuffle

A man was injured in a firing incident that took place in Liaquatabad No. 9. Police officials said that the injured person was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was named as 38-year-old Zeeshan, son of Rustam Khan. They said the victim was injured during a scuffle with unidentified persons. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.