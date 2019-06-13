Firdous asks Maryam not to make judges’ issue political

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Thursday the reference against judges was purely a constitutional matter and it should not be dragged to a political arena by PML-N leader Maryam Safdar. In the on-going verbal bout, she said in a tweet that the best way of expressing solidarity with the judiciary was to respect its verdicts. Firdous Ashiq Awan threw up a challenge to Maryam Safdar to give proof of respecting the judiciary and rule of law by presenting his absconder brothers and former finance minister Ishaq Dar before the courts.