tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: There he blows again. President Donald Trump’s erratic spelling habits on Twitter spouted again on Thursday when he wrote about having recently met with the "Prince of Whales". That would be Charles, prince of Wales, whom he met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain.
The error prompted a wave of hilarity online, with one Twitter critic asking if the president hadmade themistake "on porpoise".
WASHINGTON: There he blows again. President Donald Trump’s erratic spelling habits on Twitter spouted again on Thursday when he wrote about having recently met with the "Prince of Whales". That would be Charles, prince of Wales, whom he met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain.
The error prompted a wave of hilarity online, with one Twitter critic asking if the president hadmade themistake "on porpoise".