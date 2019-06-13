Trump’s erratic spelling habits

WASHINGTON: There he blows again. President Donald Trump’s erratic spelling habits on Twitter spouted again on Thursday when he wrote about having recently met with the "Prince of Whales". That would be Charles, prince of Wales, whom he met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain.

The error prompted a wave of hilarity online, with one Twitter critic asking if the president hadmade themistake "on porpoise".