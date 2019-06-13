Man shot dead

NOWSHERA: A man was shot dead in Nowshera Kalaan on Thursday, police said.

The deceased uncle, Wazir Jehan, told the police that his nephew was on way to his home along with a friend when two accused, identified as Sohail and Malook Khan, opened fire on him in Abbakhel area in Nowshera Kalaan, killing him on the spot. The accused escaped after committing the crime while the police lodged a case against the culprits.