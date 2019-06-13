AIOU to receive applications for part time tutors till June 17

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Thursday said it would receive applications for part-time tutors till June 17, to register maximum teachers on its newly launched ‘Aaghee’ web portal. The university has initiated the registration process a month ago and invited the applications from well qualified and experienced part-time Tutors to enhance the standard of education in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) environment, the official sources told APP on Thursday.
