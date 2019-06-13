close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
June 14, 2019

AIOU to receive applications for part time tutors till June 17

National

 
June 14, 2019

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Thursday said it would receive applications for part-time tutors till June 17, to register maximum teachers on its newly launched ‘Aaghee’ web portal. The university has initiated the registration process a month ago and invited the applications from well qualified and experienced part-time Tutors to enhance the standard of education in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) environment, the official sources told APP on Thursday.

