Two teenagers among five killed, four injured in road mishaps

Horrific road crashes left five people, including a 10-year-old boy and two teenagers, dead and four other people injured in various parts of the city on Thursday.

A teenage girl died while her brother was wounded critically in a hit-and-run on Rashid Minhas Road. According to police officials, the girl died and her brother was injured critically when a speedy car hit their motorcycle within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station.

The girl was identified as 18-year-old Mavia, daughter or Badruddin, and her injured brother was named as 20-year-old Bilal. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police officials said that the accident took place when the siblings on their motorcycle were going somewhere and the car knocked them off the two-wheeler.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway. In another road accident, three people, including a woman, were wounded when a speedy vehicle hit their vehicle on the National highway in Phase II, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, within the limits of the Steel Town police station.

The victims were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment where one of them, identified as 16-year-old Samar, son of Rafiq, succumbed to his injuries. Forty-year-old Naseema, wife of Ghulam Rasool, and Rafiq, 45, son of Lal Muhammad, remain under treatment.

Police officials said that they were looking for the driver responsible for the crash. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway. In yet another hit-and-run, an elderly man died when a speedy vehicle hit him while he was crossing a road within the limits of the Airport police station.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy where the victim was identified as 67-year-old Ashraf, son of Qalandar Bukhsh.

A 22-year-old Faiz, son of Saleem, lost his life and his friend, 23-year-old Humayun, son of Abdur Razzak, was injured when a car hit their motorcycle in the New Karachi Industrial Area police remits. The victims were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police officials said that the deceased and the injured were the residents of New Karachi.

Police are conducting further investigations. A 10-year-old boy died in a road traffic accident near Sea View within the limits of the Darakhshan police station.

Fahan’s body was taken to Jinnah Postgradaute Medical Center for autopsy and later handed over to a family for burial. Police officials said that the deceased was a resident of New Karachi and the accident took place when a speedy car hit him while he along with a family member had arrived in Sea View on a picnic. The driver of the car managed to escape. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.