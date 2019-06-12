Health minister visits Ganga Ram Hospital

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid paid a surprise visit to children ward of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and inspected medical facilities as well as cleanliness condition.

She said no negligence would be tolerated in providing medical facilities in children wards of public hospitals. She said arrangements should be ensured to provide treatment to heatstroke and gastro patients in all public hospitals.

She said surprise visits were being made for ensuring 100 percent provision of medical facilities in the children wards of hospitals. She also visited other wards of SGR hospital and inquired after the patients. The minister said she was personally monitoring the treatment facilities being provided to the patients.