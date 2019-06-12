We committed too many mistakes: Sarfraz

TAUNTON, England: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed believes his team committed too many mistakes in their 41-run defeat against Australia here at County Ground on Wednesday.

Sarfraz’s Pakistan Allowed Australia a flying start and then bowled them out for 307 with Mohammad Amir finishing with career-best figures of 5-30.

They were then well-placed in the run-chase but lost a series of wickets in quick succession to lose their second World Cup game. With one match washed out, Pakistan have just three points from four games and now approaching towards the danger zone ahead of their big World Cup game against India on Sunday.

“We committed too many mistakes today,” said a disappointed Sarfraz. “We didn’t bowl well in the beginning. In fact Amir was the only bowler who bowled superbly. We allowed them too many runs. We shouldn’t have allowed them to score more than 270, 280 runs.

“The bowlers, apart from Amir, didn’t bowl in the right areas.” “We also didn’t get a good start. Then we lost too many quick wickets too quickly. We have to much better if we are to beat top tier teams like Australia.” Sarfraz hailed Amir and Wahab Riaz for their impressive showing in the match. He also defended the decision to drop leggie Shadab Khan, stressing that it was according to the wicket and conditions.