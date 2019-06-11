close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

Teachers reject 5pc raise

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Professors & Lecturers Association (PPLA) has termed 5 per cent increase in salary of grade 17 and above employees a joke in the wake of ever increasing inflation and rejected it.

PPLA president Hafiz Abdul Khaliq Nadeem said in the wake of increasing inflation, devaluation of rupee and increase in taxes five per cent increase in salaries in the federal budget 2019-2020 was injustice.

“We reject this increase and demand increase in salaries of all government employees in proportion with inflation,” he added. Hafiz Abdul Khaliq also demanded restoration of house rent as per present basic salary.

