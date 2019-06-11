close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
AFP
June 12, 2019

Rain washes out BD-SL match

Sports

AFP
June 12, 2019

BRISTOL: Sri Lanka’s World Cup match against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Bristol on Tuesday.

It was the second successive World Cup match at Bristol that had fallen victim to bad weather, with Sri Lanka’s group game against Pakistan at southwest county Gloucestershire’s headquarters on Friday also a no-result washout.

Heavy overnight and early morning rain delayed the scheduled 10:30 am local time (09:30 GMT) start of Tuesday’s match. And with rain continuing to fall, the umpires — after several inspections — bowed to the inevitable by calling the game off at 1:57 pm (12:57 GMT).

Both sides received a point for the washout. It was the second World Cup no-result in as many days after rain cut short South Africa’s match against the West Indies on Monday.

