Govt to solve people’s problems: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is adopting practical measures to provide relief to the masses. In a statement issued here Tuesday, the chief minister said that we are striving for solution of people problems.

He said we will not allow anyone to hinder the process of progress and development and the people will feel positive change in the country. He said Pakistan was facing financial crisis due to incompetency and wrong polices of previous governments.