KPT handles deepest draught vessel

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) handled a deepest draught vessel of 15.4 metres for the first time at deep draught berths of South Wharf (SAPTL).

The handling of this Singaporean flag vessel “APL Chongqing” has taken place at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal under the personal command and supervision of KPT Deputy Conservator Captain Asif Ahmed Tauni, a statement said on Tuesday.

KPT had previously handled draught vessels up to 14.7 metres at the Karachi Port, since the terminal became operational at South Wharf of the Karachi Port.

KPT took all safety measures before handling of vessel, while closely monitoring under keel clearance and vessel’s total draught.

The KPT chairman has congratulated the entire operational team for this landmark achievement and said that in the next few months, KPT will ensure further dredging of deepwater South Wharf area, as well as inner harbour to facilitate changing trends of deep draught vessels.