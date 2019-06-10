close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
June 11, 2019

LHC moved against hunting of blackbucks

Lahore

June 11, 2019

LAHORE: An application had been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday seeking a ban on hunting blackbucks in Punjab.

The court has sought recommendations from the Punjab government and the commission working to save blackbucks in the province. Aforesaid authorities have been directed to present a report in this regard latest by June 17 in the court.

In Pakistan, blackbucks live in semi-desert areas such as Cholistan and Thar. There is no permanent resident population today in Pakistan. During the late 1970 s and early 80s small populations of blackbucks were brought from Texas to start a reintroduction programme in Pakistan. These projects have had some success and now there are small captive populations of blackbuck in three to four locations particularly in Kirthar and Lal Sohanra National Parks.

