Buttler ‘responding well’ after hip injury

LONDON: England’s Jos Buttler is “responding well” to treatment on a hip injury but the star batsman still has to prove his fitness in time for Friday’s World Cup match against the West Indies.

Buttler suffered a heavily bruised right hip while hitting a six during England’s 106-run win over Bangladesh on Saturday. The 28-year-old, one of the World Cup’s most destructive batsmen, was visibly hampered for the remainder of his innings of 64 in Cardiff.

Jonny Bairstow took over Buttler’s wicket-keeping duties when he was unable to come out for the Bangladesh run-chase. “Jos sustained heavy bruising on his right hip during the match against Bangladesh,” a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

“He is responding well to treatment and will be reassessed later this week.”