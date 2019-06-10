close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

IFRS 9 accounting software launched

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

KARACHI: Abacus Consulting, a leading firm in transformation services, has entered into a strategic alliance with Aestimatio Analytics Inc on an exclusive basis in Pakistan to provide end-to-end automated solution for estimating provisions under IFRS 9 for corporations, especially listed companies and financial institutions, a statement said on Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has made IFRS 9 accounting standard mandatory for all listed companies for reporting periods ending on or after June 30, 2019, it added.

“IFRS 9 is a paradigm shift from conventional provisioning methods of IAS 39, and Aestimatio-9 is the answer,” said Asad Ali Khan, president of Abacus.

“Instead of the previous incurred loss method that resulted in delayed recognition of credit losses, IFRS 9 takes a completely forward-looking approach with expected credit losses. This is a radical change that has posed challenges for auditors and corporations in countries all over the world who have adopted the standard. Aestimatio-9 will help Pakistani corporations in meeting this complex, but mandatory requirement.”

Aestimatio 9 is a proprietary software developed by Aestimatio Analytics, a boutique advisory firm with operations in 18 countries, specializing in quantitative consulting, predictive analytics and risk estimation solutions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business