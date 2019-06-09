University president meets Saudi dignitaries

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad recently visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the invitation of secretary general of the Muslim World League as special guest of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, custodian of the two holy mosques.

According to a press release, Ibrahim Hasan Murad also participated in a conference titled "The Values of Centrism and Moderation in the Quran and Sunnah" in Makkah Al-Mukarammah. The UMT president performed Umrah and met Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary general of the Muslim World League and Dr Abdullah Al Samal, deputy minister for religious affairs, Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ibrahim Murad reaffirmed his resolve to support and adopt the vision of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.