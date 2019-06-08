Corbyn promises reforms to prevent talent being ‘squandered’

BIRMINGHAM: Children’s futures are being “squandered” by a failing and underfunded education system and an unequal society, Jeremy Corbyn said.

The Labour leader said he would tackle a system where cash-strapped schools faced having to organise sponsored walks for pupils “to raise money for basic equipment”. His party has pledged to launch a new social justice commission to help tackle inequality and give every child the chance to thrive.

Speaking at a Labour event here, Corbyn said the “social mobility” agenda has failed, suggesting it was only aimed at allowing the “lucky few” to escape disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Some of the wisest people you meet are actually those that are driving buses, sweeping our streets or working in factories or shops,” he said.

“Everybody has experience and knows something, it is about respect for people and what they know.” But “so much talent in our society is absolutely squandered and wasted because of obscene levels of poverty and inequality in Britain”.

Labour’s new body would replace the existing Social Mobility Commission and would be given extensive statutory powers and independence from government. A new minister for social justice, based in the Treasury, would work across departments to address inequality. Corbyn said: “We need a new approach, an education system that will unlock the potential in every child, not just a lucky few. We need to give everyone the chance to flourish.”

Labour has pledged to create a national education service and Corbyn said it would be properly funded. “When I read of the fundraising schemes being dreamt up by headteachers in primary schools all over the country, I don’t blame the headteachers for that — they have got to do something because of the underfunding,” he said.

“But it’s simply not right that our children should be sent on sponsored walks and sponsored runs and all the rest of it to raise money for basic equipment in schools that should be provided by the public purse in the first place, and I’m utterly determined to achieve that.”

Education Secretary Damian Hinds rejected the claim that social mobility was focused on “the lucky few”. He said: “Social mobility is ultimately why I am in politics and at the heart of social mobility is social justice.

“There is not a conflict between fairness and social mobility — one requires the other. Social mobility is not about the lucky few, it is about breaking the cycle of disadvantage and making sure that everyone has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“Our education system is doing exactly that with the gap between disadvantaged children and those from a privileged background having narrowed at every stage: pre-school, primary, at GCSE and with more disadvantaged young people going to university than ever before.

“Labour’s attempt to play politics here is mistaken. To downgrade the importance of social mobility is effectively to say to people that they should have no ambition.”