PML-Q hosts Eid party for lawyers

Lahore : Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi hosted an Eid Milan in honour of lawyers on Saturday.

PML-Q Lawyer Wing office-bearers and other lawyers attended the party.

Chaudhry Shujaat welcomed the lawyers to the party and extended Eid greetings to the lawyer community.

The Pakistan Muslim League leaders said that the lawyers and PML had always supported each other. The measures taken for the welfare of the lawyer community during the Pakistan Muslim League-Q government are ideal and historic.

They said the measures included free treatment facilities, establishment of residential colonies for the lawyers, provision of special grants down to the bars at the tehsil level, setting up of consumer courts and appointment of legal advisers in all departments.