close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

PML-Q hosts Eid party for lawyers

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

Lahore : Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi hosted an Eid Milan in honour of lawyers on Saturday.

PML-Q Lawyer Wing office-bearers and other lawyers attended the party.

Chaudhry Shujaat welcomed the lawyers to the party and extended Eid greetings to the lawyer community.

The Pakistan Muslim League leaders said that the lawyers and PML had always supported each other. The measures taken for the welfare of the lawyer community during the Pakistan Muslim League-Q government are ideal and historic.

They said the measures included free treatment facilities, establishment of residential colonies for the lawyers, provision of special grants down to the bars at the tehsil level, setting up of consumer courts and appointment of legal advisers in all departments.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore