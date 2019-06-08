More horror

A 14-year-old Hindu girl has reportedly been gang-raped in Sajawal. This is not the first time such horror has happened. But each time, justice is delayed. No FIR, no legal action or any hectic effort is taken to convict the culprits. The government must set strict policies and exemplary punishments to try and reduce the number of rape cases.

Victims too need a safe space to be able to come out and ask for justice and make it possible.

Shazim Shujrah, Shikarpur