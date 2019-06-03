Trauma centre to be set up in Gilgit-Baltistan: Yasmin

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced setting up a trauma centre in Gilgit-Baltistan.

This was announced by her during her visit to Gilgit-Baltistan on the invitation of Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain. She also presided over a meeting at Governor’s office there. It is worth mentioning that health department, on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, has recently donated 11 ambulances, 25 dialysis machines, eight reverse units, four digital videography machines, four colour Doppler, two mammography machines, nine X-ray machines, nine X-ray film processor, seven automatic elisa, nine automatic chemistry analyser, 22 dental units, three OPG machines, seven bio-chemistry analysers, four C-Arms, three cardiac monitors and 70 cardiac beds.

The minister said the Punjab government would soon initiate work for setting up a state-of-the-art trauma centre in Gilgit-Baltistan. She said that Punjab Health Department had determined to further cooperate with Gilgit-Baltistan government in different health sector programmes. She said that trauma centre in Gilgit-Baltistan would prove to be highly efficient for providing first aid to the injured in case of emergency in the area. She said that best treatment facilities should be made available to the thousands of tourists. She said that best treatment facilities would be provided in trauma centre set up with the cooperation of the Punjab government.

Gilgit-Baltisitan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain thanked Dr Yasmin Rashid for providing assistance in health sector. He said Dr Yasmin Rashid was playing vital role in improving the condition of public sector hospitals.

Eid gifts distributed: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said that Islam teaches us to help poor and needy brethren. Likewise, Prime Minister Imran Khan set an example by establishing a cancer hospital for deprived section of society.

He was addressing an Eid gifts distribution ceremony organised by Social Welfare Department for residents of Social Welfare Complex, here Monday. The minister said that our main objective to visit the complex and distribution of gifts was just to share happiness with these people who are living here.

Ajmal Cheema said that Islam is the only religion that removes the classification between the rich and the poor. It brings everyone in the same line and grants them equal rights. The minister distributed Eid gifts among 179 residents of the institute set up under the umbrella of social welfare complex. Later, Ajmal Cheema also visited model children home Samanabad and distributed Eid gifts among children residing there.