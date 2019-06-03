Wildlife Dept fines maker of snake skin shoes Rs50,000

PESHAWAR: The Wildlife authorities on Monday fined a shoemaker who has made shoes for Prime Minister Imran Khan while using the skin of a snake.

An official said the shoes were returned to Nooruddin after he deposited Rs50,000 as fine to the Wildlife Department.

One worker was arrested and the shoes were taken into custody after it was reported that the shoemaker had made a pair of shoes from the snakeskin for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

An official of the Wildlife Department the other day arrived at the shop of chappal maker Nooruddin as a customer after reports that he had prepared shoes for PM Imran Khan from snakeskin.

The official asked the shopkeeper if he had really made shoes from snakeskin.

The workers at the shop told the Wildlife officials that they had made one pair of such shoes, which costs Rs40,000.

One worker was arrested while the owner was summoned for Monday. Nooruddin had the other day told reporters that he has made the shoes from the skin of snake for PM that will be gifted to him on his return from abroad. He had said the snakeskin will protect the feet from the heat in summers. The skin was imported from abroad. Nooruddin became famous when he made Kaptan Chappal for Imran Khan a few years ago.