close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 4, 2019

Prisoners released

National

 
June 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: The district judges visited jails on Monday and released 280 prisoners charged in petty nature cases. Muhammad Zubair, Protocol Officer of the Peshawar High Court, said district judges visited central prisons and district prisons and issued release orders of prisoners on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan