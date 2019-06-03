Prisoners released

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The district judges visited jails on Monday and released 280 prisoners charged in petty nature cases. Muhammad Zubair, Protocol Officer of the Peshawar High Court, said district judges visited central prisons and district prisons and issued release orders of prisoners on the eve of Eidul Fitr.
