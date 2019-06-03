close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

Tax filing deadline extended

Business

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday issued circulars to extend the last date for filing income tax and sales tax returns, considering asset declaration scheme and Eid holidays.

The FBR extended the last date for filing income tax returns up to June 30, 2019, considering the asset declaration scheme 2019. The date for filing income tax return has been extended up to June 30, 2019 for all types of taxpayers, who were allowed extension to file their returns up to April 30, 2019.

The FBR also extended the last date for payment and filing monthly sales tax return for the month of May 2019. The FBR said that the taxpayers can pay sales tax up to June 18, 2019, which was June 10, 2019 and the taxpayers can file sales tax returns up to June 21, 2019, which was due on June 15, 2019.

The dates have been extended on the recommendations of Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA).

