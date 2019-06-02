Man kills wife in Okara

OKARA: A man murdered his wife over a domestic issue at Melu Sheikhuka village on Sunday.

Accused Ghulam Nabi had married Tahira Bibi some 26 years ago. The couple had eight children from their wedlock. On the day of the incident, the accused quarreled with his wife over some domestic issue. Later, the accused along with his two accomplices allegedly murdered Tahira Bibi and threw her body in the River Sutlej. Police have registered a case.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: A motorcyclist was crushed to death in an accident here on Sunday. Muhammad Waqas of 16/1AL village was on his way when a wagon crushed him to death.