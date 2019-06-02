Clean climate

Pakistan is ranked the seventh most vulnerable country to climate change and global warming. Economic progress is unattainable if the country has to deal annually with mounting losses in productivity, damage to infrastructure and deaths due to climate change.

It is the need of the hour to educate the people regarding climate change, cleanliness and environment. Plantation of more and more fruit trees is important to reduce food insecurity and it would also help earn revenue by exporting them. Also, a clean environment is the basic right of every citizen and everyone has also to play a role to achieve this goal.

Khan Fraz

Peshawar