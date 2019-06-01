close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
June 2, 2019

Ensuring ABCs

Newspost

 
June 2, 2019

Orangi Town is a thickly populated area where many people live and work. However, loadshedding has made their lives miserable. The Aerial Bundled Cable (ABC) is an innovative concept for overhead power distribution, replacing all obsolete electricity supply cables. It provides higher safety and reliability, lower power losses, stability in voltage regulation and ultimate system economy by reducing installation, maintenance and operation cost.

These lines can also be laid without cutting or trimming any trees. The authorities are requested to look into this matter and ensure these cables in Orangi Town so that people and the department are both facilitated.

Razi Alam, Karachi

