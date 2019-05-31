Israel is Pakistan’s enemy: state minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has declared that Israel is its enemy number one since the first Israeli prime minister had pronounced Pakistan as its enemy number one. The statement has been made by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Engineer Ali Muhammad on Friday.

He was addressing a gathering here in a local hotel to observe the International Qudus Day which was arranged by Iran’s embassy. The State minister reminded that like Palestine issue, Kashmir issue has also to be resolved on the principles of self-determination.

Both the issues are human aspects beside their legitimate history. The world must extend its support wholeheartedly for the two international problems, he added. Iran’s Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost in his address reminded that Iran has been paying price of support to the oppressed people of the world, including Palestinian since 40 years.

Tehran reiterate need of the right of self-determination of the original residences of Palestinian territory and believe that maintenance of justified and durable peace in the Middle East is only possible through returning of all refugees and establishment of independent Palestinian government with capital of Al-Qudus Sharif through a referendum with participation of all ethnicities and real residents of the land, Iranian envoy said. He expressed the hope that freedom of Al-Qudus Al-Sharif from occupation of usurpers through the efforts and unity of the Muslim would become reality soon.

Referring to intrigues against Iran and Muslim counties, Ambassador Honardoost said that unfortunately all the American and Zionist conspiracies are being hatched and being put forward without any serious reaction from Islamic countries rather some of fore-runner countries are in process of normalisation of their ties with the Zionist regime and encouraging other Islamic countries to follow them.

“In this regard, Islamophobia project has been launched instead of taking on real enemies of the Muslim--US and Israel. They have been trying to portrait Iran instead of Israel as enemy of the regional countries and divert public opinion towards it and on the wrong direction, Ambassador Mehdi Honordoost added. The Iranian ambassador said that the US President Donald Trump step to recognize Al-Qusus as capital of Zionist regime and transfer of the embassy of his country to Al-Qudus is against international law and resolutions.

It’s completely contrary to earlier decisions of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) about Palestine as top priority of the Islamic world. Zionist regime by support of the US and due to silence of Islamic countries and by exploitation of split created by enemies in the Muslim countries construction of Israeli settlements in the land occupied in 1967, so ground for more migration of Jews from all over the world could be prepared in occupied territories, the Iran ambassador said.