Over 13 % Pakistani teenagers use tobacco

Islamabad : As world observed World No Tobacco Day Friday, Pakistan bears a huge burden of tobacco with as many as 19.1 per cent adults using tobacco in any form, men 31.8 per cent and women 5.8 per cent.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), among the youth (13-15 years of age), the prevalence is 13.3 and 6.6 per cent among boys and girls respectively.

As per Global Adult Tobacco Survey that was conducted in Pakistan in 2014, the current adult tobacco smokers and smokeless tobacco users were 12.4 per cent and 7.7 per cent respectively and exposure to second hand smoke was 48.3 per cent. On the conservative estimates keeping in view the increase in population, tobacco attributable deaths may amount to 227,000 per year.

On this occasion, the Human Development Foundation (HDF) organised a march to commemorate World No Tobacco Day. HDF also put up streamers on main A.K. Fazal-e-Haq road, Blue Area to raise awareness about tobacco consumption and associated diseases. Representatives from Pakistan National Association for Heart (PANAH) also joined HDF in this march.

The World No-Tobacco Day is marked annually on May 31 to raise awareness on the negative health impact of tobacco and to advocate for effective tobacco control policies and laws.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer HDF Azhar Saleem emphasized that countries throughout the world have been taking measures with regards to policies and laws to tackle the problem of tobacco consumption. He stated that Pakistan can also adopt and learn from the successful measures taken by other countries.

He appreciated efforts of Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health and Babar Bin Atta, Focal Person to Prime Minister on Tobacco Control to ensure effective implementation and policing of violation of anti-tobacco laws. He urged the government to implement more stringent laws for tobacco control in order to control the epidemic of tobacco among Pakistani youth.

General Secretary from PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman stated that tobacco smoking is the primary cause for lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and Tuberculosis (TB). Second-hand smoke exposure at home or in the work place also increases risk of lung cancer. Young children exposed to second-hand smoke are at risk of the onset and exacerbation of asthma, pneumonia and bronchitis, and frequent lower respiratory infections.

SPARC Executive Director Sajjad Cheemasaid that tobacco companies are now targeting women and children to expand their future markets by introducing flavoured cigarettes and e-cigarettes. He stated that 1000-1200 children between the age of 6-15 years start smoking every day. He stressed on the need for more rigorous anti-tobacco campaigns that focuses on regular cigarettes and on the rising trend of e-cigarettes among youth to create awareness about the harmful effects of smoking.