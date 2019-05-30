BSc Engineering admission test on July 14

LAHORE: University of Engineering & Technology (UET) while sharing schedule for online registration of a common entrance test for admissions in BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering Technology programmes in engineering institutions around the Punjab announced that the entrance test will be held on July 14.

A UET spokesperson said there is no restriction on appearing in the entrance test. However, appearance in the entrance test does not confer the right to apply for admission in the Engineering and Engineering Technology institutions of Punjab.

As per the rules and regulations of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), candidates having qualification, intermediate Pre-Engineering or equivalent foreign qualification or Intermediate with Physics and Mathematics with Computer Science or Statistics as the third subject or equivalent foreign qualification or BSc (such that FSc is in Pre-Engineering with first division) or Intermediate Pre-Medical or equivalent foreign qualification or DAE, BTech (Pass) or any equivalent examination, are only eligible to apply for various undergraduate engineering programmes. List of disciplines of DAE and BTech (Pass) eligible to apply into engineering and engineering technology programmes is available at web link http://admission.uet.edu.pk Entrance test token will be available from designated HBL branches on payment of Rs700/- from 10th June to 2nd July.

The detailed instructions about logging in to the UET admission portal using the token number are given on the token. Application will only be received online and candidates are not required to visit any test centre.

The Admit Card from web portal will also be printed online by the candidate. To get the receipt of Admit Card fill the entrance test application online by logging into the web link http://admission.uet.edu.pk with the help of the token serial number and token number. After filling the necessary information candidate will be asked to upload the recent passport size coloured photograph with light background (Picture format JPEG or GIF, Max file upto 1.0 MB) and choose a test centre.

This photograph will become a future reference as part of official record. Admit Card would be generated immediately. The applicant cannot change the photograph after printing of Admit Card. Applicants may select any test centre from the list given above; however, for their own convenience applicants are advised to choose an alternative test centre nearest to their residence/district of domicile. Applicants are also advised to apply at their earliest. Since seating capacity is limited in each centre, they will have to choose an alternate test centre in case all seats in a centre of their choice have been filled. Last date for data entry and generation of Admit Card online is 3rd July. Reprint of Admit Cards is permitted until the day of the test.

The test will be simultaneously held in different cities and for this purpose 13 examination centres will be set up, including UET main campus GT Road, Lahore; UET Kala Shah Kaku Campus; UET Taxila; International Islamic University Sector H-10, Islamabad; College of Engineering & Technology Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan; NFC Institute of Engineering & Technology, Khanewal Road, Multan; College of Engineering Islamia University, Bahawalpur; Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Technology, Rahim Yar Khan; NFC Institute of Engineering & Fertilizer Research Faisalabad, University of Gujrat (UoG), Gujrat; Government College of Technology Rasul, Dr AQ Khan Institute of Technology, Mianwali and Quaid-e-Azam College of Engineering & Technology, 6km Pakpattan Road, Sahiwal.

Guideline for preparation of entrance test are available at web linkhttp://admission.uet.edu.pk. The area of skills to be tested shall include Physics 30%, Mathematics 30%, English 10% and optional subject 30%. Candidates with Pre-medical background will be examined in Physics 30%, English 10%, Chemistry 30% and Biology 30%. The test would be of intermediate level and Pre-Engineering students will be offered in combination of compulsory subjects Physics, Mathematics and English with the optional subjects Chemistry, Computer Science and Statistics. Whereas Pre-Medical students will be offered in combination of Physics, Chemistry, English and Biology. Applicants shall choose the relevant combination while filling the application form. DAE/B.Tech applicants may choose the Chemistry or Computer Science as the optional subject.