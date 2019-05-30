close
Fri May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019

Safe driving

Newspost

 
May 31, 2019

I would like to draw the attention of the district administration and superintendent police to look into the matter of accidents, especially by motorcyclists. They drive very rashly.

The traffic police are helpless to control them. It is my earnest request to parents to look after their children very carefully and keep an eye on what activities they are part of during holidays and when they go out. Eid is a day of celebration and happiness. Avoid any tragedies by prohibiting your children from driving carelessly.

Maqsood Ahmed Unar

Islamabad

