NAB files reference against WWF officials in corruption case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Tuesday filed reference against ex-Secretary Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) Iftikhar Rahim and dozen other officials for allegedly causing loss of Rs466.2 million to the national exchequer by committing the offence of corruption and corrupt practices.

The NAB Rawalpindi filed reference against accused namely Iftikhar Rahim Khan, ex-secretary, Workers Welfare Fund, Zahid Rashid, ex-director general (Planning & Monitoring), Afzal Hameed, Director (Works), Asim Raza, employers’ representative, Amanullah, workers’ representative, Abdul Salam Sheikh, Director (Tech), Muhammad Masood Raza, Director (Admin), Saeed Ahmed, Patwari, Arslanur Rehman, deputy director, Amjad Bukhari, ex-deputy director (Audit), Abdul Qadir, Director & CEO, M/s Noble Water (Pvt) Ltd (Seller), of investigation against officers/officials of workers welfare fund and others.

According to the NAB, the accused persons were the members of the Financial Bid Opening Committee of the WWF constituted to examine the financial proposal of the bid received in pursuance to the tender notice for procurement of land for establishing medical college and teaching hospital in Islamabad.

During the investigation, it is also established that the chairman of the Financial Bid Committee and Site Selection Committee illegally and with malafide intentions recommended and got approved from the GB the procurement of 151 kanal and 4 marla land for establishment medical college and teaching hospital at Islamabad, at exorbitant rates in gross violation to the notice inviting tender and caused loss of Rs466.2 million to the national exchequer.

The accused in connivance with other accused persons jointly caused colossal loss of Rs466.2 million to the national exchequer by committing the offence of corruption and corrupt practices.