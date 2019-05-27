Aston Villa back in PL after beating Derby in playoff final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Aston Villa were promoted to the Premier League (PL) on Monday after beating Derby County 2-1 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.Anwar El Ghazi put Villa ahead with a header on the stroke of half-time before John McGinn capitalised on a goalkeeping error to score Villa’s second just shy of the hour mark.Derby substitute Jack Marriott ensured a nervous finish for Villa with agoal nine minutes from time but Dean Smith’s sideheld on to return to the top flight.
