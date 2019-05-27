close
Tue May 28, 2019
AFP
May 28, 2019

Aston Villa back in PL after beating Derby in playoff final

Sports

AFP
May 28, 2019

LONDON: Aston Villa were promoted to the Premier League (PL) on Monday after beating Derby County 2-1 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.Anwar El Ghazi put Villa ahead with a header on the stroke of half-time before John McGinn capitalised on a goalkeeping error to score Villa’s second just shy of the hour mark.Derby substitute Jack Marriott ensured a nervous finish for Villa with agoal nine minutes from time but Dean Smith’s sideheld on to return to the top flight.

