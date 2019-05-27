Omar Associates win Naya Nazimabad Ramzan Cup

KARACHI: Umar Akmal and Usman Qadir played a key role as Omar Associates were crowned champions when they overwhelmed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by 52 runs in the final of the Naya Nazimabad Ramzan Cup here at the jam-packed Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

Umar hit a blistering 37-ball 55 to enable Omar Associates to post 197-5 in the stipulated 20 overs. Usman, the leggie, then picked 4-10 in four overs to restrict SBP to 145-8.

After being invited to bat first, Umar and Asad Shafiq (39) set the momentum by providing a rapid 101-run opening stand to Omar Associates. Asad, who survived a few hard chances, smacked six fours in his 30-ball knock.

Umar smashed four sixes and five fours in his excellent fifty. Sohail Akhar belted 25-ball 37 with five fours and one six. Usman Khan chipped in with a 16-ball 26 with three fours.

Basit Ali, Ammad Butt, Asad Afridi, Zahid Mohammad and Israrullah got one wicket each. In response, SBP’s line-up failed to build any major partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted well short of the target.

Opener Rizwan Hussain scored 23-ball 34 with four sixes and one four. Zahid Mehmood made 20-ball 28 not out, which included three fours and one six.

Usman ripped through the middle order to prevent SBP from recovering in pursuit of a huge chase.

Asad ably backed him with 2-42 in four overs.

Khalid Mehmood Senior and Imran Javed supervised the match. Javed Afridi served as the reserve umpire.

Tahir Rasheed was the television umpire and Ahmer Saeed was the match referee.