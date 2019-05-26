Na takes two-shot lead into final round at Colonial

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES, California: Kevin Na fired a one-under par 69 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead in the US PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge, where three-time major winner Jordan Spieth was among those in hot pursuit.
Na, in search of a fourth US PGA Tour title, started the day one off the lead of Sweden’s Jonas Blixt — who slid down the leaderboard with a four-over 74. Na seized the lead at 10-under par with back-to-back birdies at the first and second holes at Colonial Country Club.
An unlucky double-bogey at the par-five 11th cost him the lead, but he steadied himself with a birdie at 13 to finish with a nine-under par total of 201. That put him two strokes clear of Spieth, fellow Americans Jim Furyk and Tony Finau, Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung and Canadian MacKenzie Hughes, who shared second on 203.
Spieth, seeking his first victory since the 2017 British Open, opened his round with back-to-back birdies — rolling in putts of 30 and 21 feet as his mastery of Colonial’s greens continued. He drained another long one for a birdie at seven, although that would prove to be his last birdie of the day.
LOS ANGELES, California: Kevin Na fired a one-under par 69 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead in the US PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge, where three-time major winner Jordan Spieth was among those in hot pursuit.
Na, in search of a fourth US PGA Tour title, started the day one off the lead of Sweden’s Jonas Blixt — who slid down the leaderboard with a four-over 74. Na seized the lead at 10-under par with back-to-back birdies at the first and second holes at Colonial Country Club.
An unlucky double-bogey at the par-five 11th cost him the lead, but he steadied himself with a birdie at 13 to finish with a nine-under par total of 201. That put him two strokes clear of Spieth, fellow Americans Jim Furyk and Tony Finau, Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung and Canadian MacKenzie Hughes, who shared second on 203.
Spieth, seeking his first victory since the 2017 British Open, opened his round with back-to-back birdies — rolling in putts of 30 and 21 feet as his mastery of Colonial’s greens continued. He drained another long one for a birdie at seven, although that would prove to be his last birdie of the day.