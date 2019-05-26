Utility stores to be digitalised soon

Islamabad : Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director Umar Lodhi Sunday said that the government has plans to digitalise the whole USC system in the country for providing modern and fastest facilities to the consumers.

The digitalizing processes and making organisational changes can help the government can enhance services, save money, and improve citizens quality of life.

The PTI-led government is dedicated for endorsement of information technology (IT) in the country, he said, adding we have to take Pakistan towards development and affluence all the way through information technology.

He explained that the USC provides daily use items to the poor and low-income people at discounted rates.

It has 4,300 branches across Pakistan with more than 14,000 employees.

He said USC decided to add new stores in its network across the country in order to provide maximum relief to the people especially poor segment of the society.

“The USC was committed to ensuring smooth supply of all commodities at every nook and corner of the country during Ramazan,” he added.

The Utility Stores Corporation will also set up mega stores in big cities including Karachi Lahore and Islamabad where customers could buy all items of daily use under one roof.

He claimed "we have good quality and fewer prices of pulses in stores during Ramazan as compared to market rates".

Talking about history, he said USC was established in July 1971, by taking over 20 retail outlets from the Staff Welfare Organization. Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has implemented subsidized rates under Ramazan Package announced by the government to provide relief the masses during the holy month, he said.