Eid items also get expensive

As if the spike in prices of common grocery items especially used during the holy month of Ramazan was not enough, Eid items too have gone costly.

Several makeshift Eid markets set up at Saidpur Road, Eidgah Road, Banni, and Jamia Masjid Road, Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road, Raja Bazaar, Qila Mohallah etc. indicate that prices of almost all items have increased compared to last year,” says Humaima Zaidi, a consumer.

“Irrationalities abound in Rawalpindi and none can tell where the next round of irrationality will hit the ground. During this time of the year the centre stage has been stolen by the grandiose escalation of prices of daily essentials,” says Zamir Naqvi, a lawyer.

“General public is the most affected. The price hikes make it difficult for larger families to afford basic food items. Eid shouldn’t be a time to stress out but everyone is worried as it approaches. What people like me who have to give food to several children supposed to do,” says Ghulam Hussain, a clerk.

Saba Hasan, a teacher, says: “One can’t imagine how low income households are spending their Ramazan. They can’t afford to eat good food, fruits have become completely out of their reach.”

“While visiting different makeshift markets I found that almost all items were dearer this year compared to the prices last year,” says Samina Syed, a housewife.

“All my family members went to different markets to buy Eid items but many were found too expensive to buy, however, shopkeepers maintain they are buying these items from suppliers at a price much higher than last year,” says Imran Ali, a doctor.

“Makeshift and regular shops are selling items in different areas of the city but the turnout of customers has declined this year because of price hikes, according to the sellers. “The price level has gone beyond our purchasing capacity," says, Ali Asghar, a buyer.

Retailers of different kinds of items such as garments, jewellery and shoe shops and other accessories in the city markets say: “Although it is a high time for them to do good business, but despite the public rush at their shops, people are not buying much as price rise has emptied their pockets.”

“With the increasing cost of making dresses, our business is also suffering,” say fabric sellers, button and other production material retailers and cloth dyers.

Ali Azmat, a theatre worker, says: “The unfolding stories of skyrocketed prices of items of daily use tempt me to become a granivorous, that is to say, feeding on grains only. Fruit and vegetable prices have gone up over the last 15 days in an inexplicable twist. Just yesterday banana was selling at Rs. 200 a dozen.”