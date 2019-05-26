Indian troops torturing of seven boys sparks protests in IHK

ISLAMABAD: In Held Kashmir, people in Dharmuna area of Budgam district Sunday staged a protest demonstration against torturing of seven detained teenage boys by Indian troops.

Two critically injured were admitted to Srinagar hospitals.

According to KMS, one of the injured has been referred to Soura Hospital in Srinagar, where his condition is stated to be critical. The locals who took to streets at Dharmuna village Sunday morning said that army personnel arrested seven boys Friday following protests in the area against the killing of mujahid commander Zakir Musa.

The protesters said when they urged the army to release the minor boys they were told that they have been handed over to police. “We requested army to release these boys being very young but instead they kept them captive,” they said.

Saturday night two of them, Fazil Fayyaz Malik, 14, and Hamidullah Sheikh were handed over to the respective families in critical condition, the protesters said.

Both of them were shifted to a nearby hospital from where Fazil was shifted to Soura Hospital while Hamidullah was referred to Bemina Hospital.

Owing to critical injuries in head, Fazil was later referred to Soura for advanced treatment.

The doctors said there was coagulation of blood in his head and was immediately operated upon. The doctors said next 72 hours are crucial for Fazil, his relatives, who were part of protests, said.

SKIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Jan said the condition of boy is very critical and he is presently on a ventilator with double support. Meanwhile, Kashmir University postponed the second semester BEd exams today (Monday).