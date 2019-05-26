Suspect killed by man during robbery bid

A suspected robber was killed by the firing of a man in District Central in the wee hours of Sunday. According to details, the incident took place at an underpass within the limits of the Nazimabad police station.

Police said that at least two men riding a motorcycle were trying to loot cash and a mobile phone from a man after intercepting his car on the underpass in Nazimabad, adding that the people in the car offered resistance.

The officials said that after the people in the car resisted the robbery bid, the motorcyclists attempted to escape from the scene, adding that while they were attempting to escape, one of the people in the car opened fire at them and killed one of them on the spot.

The people in the car also escaped following the incident. The body of the suspected robber was later shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. SHO Chaudhry Liaquat said the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Shahidullah.