Pakistan has every right to develop own missiles: Moscow

MEXICO CITY: Pakistan has every right to develop its own missile programme provided it complies with relevant international obligations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik in an interview, commenting on Islamabad's latest launch.

On Thursday, Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads, according to the Pakistani Armed Forces' spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor.

"Countries that develop their missile programs should act in accordance with relevant international obligations. We do not see any obstacles for Pakistan to develop its missile program," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat recalled that there were certain export control regimes and other obligations as part of international treaties.

"We are against measures that could lead to an escalation of the situation, including in such a sensitive region as South Asia, but in this case we believe that every state has a sovereign right to take care of its own security," he added.