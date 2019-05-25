4 killed in Upper Dir road accident

DIR: Four persons, including two women and a boy, were killed and 10 others were injured when a passenger van fell into ravine in Gawaldi area in remote Kohistan valley on Saturday.

The police said that a vehicle carrying passengers was going to Gawadi from Patrak when the driver lost control over the wheel at Wach Khwar and the vehicle plunged into the gorge. As a result, three persons were killed on the spot while 10 others were injured who were shifted to hospital in Patrak. The victims were identified as Khawar Bibi, wife of Mian Zarin and Niaz Mena while the name of two of victims could not be identified.