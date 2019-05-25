close
Sun May 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

OIC asked to help resolve Gulf crisis

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

LAHORE: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should play an effective role in resolving the prevailing unrest in the Gulf countries.

War has never been a solution to any issue and decision on part of Saudi Arabia not to engage in any warlike situation is a good omen, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Pakistan Ulema Council chairman while talking to the media here on Saturday before leaving for Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Muslim World League to attend Makkah Conference.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said the leadership of the Muslim Ummah should constitute an effective and cohesive strategy against terrorists and extremists and their supporters.

He stated Pakistan had a very respectful place in the comity of Muslim countries. He said the prevailing challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah could be settled if entire Muslim world got united.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that OIC meeting in Mekkah was of key importance and entire Muslim world had pinned hopes on the outcome of the conference. He added that the role and services of Saudi Arabia for the Islamic world could not be neglected.

The Mekkah Conference is being held in Saudi Arabia under the aegis of the Muslim World League to spread the moderate message of Islam.

