Scientific workshop

LAHORE: A scientific workshop on thalassemia diagnosis and prevention was held in University of Lahore as a part of the Health Asia International pathology conference 2019 in collaboration with City lab and Research Centre Lahore.

It was attended by renowned pathologists, hematologists, postgraduate and junior medical students. Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dr Minza Arif and Dr Asif Naveed conducted a hands-on session about HB electrophoresis, HPLC and molecular diagnosis for thalassemia. The speakers emphasized on importance of a thalassemia prevention programme as part of national health policy.