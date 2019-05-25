What’s next?

The people voted for the PTI in the 2018 general elections to test this political party for the first time, based on its attractive pre-poll slogans. As a result, the PTI was finally appeared as the largest political party and was able to form government in the centre and in three provinces.

The current political crunch because of the ill performance of the PTI government has resulted in the highest ever inflation in Pakistan, due to which the poor and middle classes stand to vanish as they are unable to make both ends meet. The PTI was the last hope for Pakistanis; it claimed to be the most honest political party and the voice of poor which would turn Pakistan into a Naya Pakistan soon after coming into power. Unfortunately, it has proved to be otherwise. What’s next?

Engr Asim Nawab (Islamabad)