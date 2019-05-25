Gang busted

The District Malir police during patrolling busted a four-member dacoit gang. SSP Irfan Bahadur of District Malir said that a police mobile of the Shah Latif police station was patrolling in the area, and when the cops were on Matkay Wali Road, they saw some suspicious people.

They signalled them to stop, but on seeing the police the suspects opened fire, which was retaliated. After the encounter, the police arrested four men who were later identified as Waqar, Ali, Imran and Babar.