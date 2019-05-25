close
Sun May 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Gang busted

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

The District Malir police during patrolling busted a four-member dacoit gang. SSP Irfan Bahadur of District Malir said that a police mobile of the Shah Latif police station was patrolling in the area, and when the cops were on Matkay Wali Road, they saw some suspicious people.

They signalled them to stop, but on seeing the police the suspects opened fire, which was retaliated. After the encounter, the police arrested four men who were later identified as Waqar, Ali, Imran and Babar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi