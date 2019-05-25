CCTV footage shows how SUV snatchers killed service station owner

Footage of a closed circuit television camera (CCTV) showing the gruesome murder of a service station owner in Karachi was released on Saturday.

The service station owner was shot dead when he put up resistance and caught of the three men trying to snatching a double cabin in District Malir’s Sachal police limits on Friday evening. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Ayub, son of Ibrahim, was shot multiple times and died shortly. The CCTV footage obtained by police investigators shows that the man had managed to catch one of the suspects, upon which the other robbers opened fire at him.

The CCTV footage further shows that one of the robbers was wearing pants and a shirt while the other two were clad in Shalwar Kameez. Three suspects were trying to snatch the SUV from the driver at the service station in Safoora Goth when the service station owner attempted to foil the snatching bid and managed to catch one of them.

However, the robber’s companions opened fire killing him on the spot. The outlaws then managed to escape on a motorcycle. According to SHO Qalandar Bukhsh, an FIR (No. 277/19) has been registered on behalf of the SUV owner, Muhammad Riaz, against unidentified persons.

The officer said that that the police along with the investigation wing and the Anti-Car Lifting Cell of the Karachi police were probing the incident. He added that the police investigators were focusing on groups which had been involved in snatching SUVs, particularly in District East.