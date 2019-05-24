close
Sat May 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 25, 2019

Serbia refuses to extradite two MPs wanted by UN court

World

AFP
May 25, 2019

BELGRADE: Serbia will challenge a UN court request to extradite two ultra-nationalist MPs accused of witness tampering during trials against radical Vojislav Seselj, a minister said Friday.

Vjerica Radeta, 63, and Petar Jojic, 80, were Seselj´s defense lawyers and their case has dragged on for more than four years, with Serbia refusing to arrest and extradite them. The pair was first charged in December 2014 with “having threatened, intimidated, offered bribes to, or otherwise interfered with two witnesses” in two cases involving Seselj.

After failed efforts to bring them to the Hague, in June 2018, the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) referred their case to Serbia for its national courts to deal with. But earlier this month the court revoked the referral. It ordered Serbia to send the pair to The Hague “without delay” and issued fresh international arrest warrants for them. “The witnesses are not willing to disclose their personal information to Serbian authorities for fear of their life,” a judge said in a written order.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World