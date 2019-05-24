British deputy HC celebrates Ramazan with Chevening Alumni

Islamabad: An ‘Iftar’ reception for Chevening and British Alumni was hosted by the British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder at his residence.

The reception was attended by Chevening scholars, British alumni members as well as senior officials from the British High Commission. The event also celebrated the achievements of the Chevening Alumni in 2019 as well as giving an opportunity for networking between members of the British alumni and the Chevening Alumni.

Speaking at the ‘Iftar’ reception, the British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder said, “The year 2019 marks 36 years since we launched our flagship Chevening Scholarship Programme.

Pakistan is one of the priority countries for Chevening and our alumni is now over 1,650 scholars strong. The programme offers an opportunity to future leaders and influencers from across Pakistan to study a fully funded one-year master’s degree at UK’s top universities, network with scholars from around the world and build strong relationships between our two countries. “Chevening alumni continue to do well in their respective fields in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, two alumni from Pakistan, Abia Akram and Amna Zamir Shah, were among the 35 global Chevening Change makers whose efforts were highlighted in an exhibition in London.

Chevening alumni have also led on three successful debates on Local Governance, the Future of Journalism and Civil Service Reforms in Islamabad and Lahore. “Our ambition is to have an equal number of male and female Chevening scholars from Pakistan by 2020 and we look forward to our alumni helping us with achieving that ambition.” The application window for Chevening Scholarships will open in August 2019 to receive on-line applications for academic year 2020/2021