I am hungrier than ever: Amla

CAPE TOWN: South Africa walk into the World Cup with an opening conundrum ahead of them. While it’s certain that Quinton de Kock will open, South Africa have the option of going with experience of Hashim Amla or the promise of Aiden Markram. And the decision won’t be easy.

Since November 2017, Amla has just one century in the 17 games he’s played in and the worrying sign for the South Africans will be that he’s crossed the fifty-run mark just four times. Markram, in his last three List A games, has scored two half-centuries and a century and looked in good touch in the series against Sri Lanka.

Amla will be featuring in his third World Cup and knows what it takes to deliver at the big stage. “I am hungrier than ever before as the World Cup nearers, there is no doubt about that. I have been blessed to have this shirt for a while but the time off has made me want to come back stronger. This is my third [ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup] so I know what it is all about.

“I have a strong record in England and I have always enjoyed coming here. We have played England recently and had some success against them, I have done well against them too,” he added.